ISL Transfer News: Kerala Blasters Sign 24-year-old Milos Drincic

Kerala Blasters annoinced the signing of 24-year-old Montenegro centre-back Milos Drincic, who has played around 230 game in the top tiers of Montenegro and Belarus, on a one-year deal.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great Club. There was a good feeling from the first moment I started speaking with Karolis. I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, and I hope to make it a memorable one. I assure you I will be giving it my all both on and off the pitch," Milos Drincic said after joingin the Indian Super League side.

Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016. A string of consistent and dominant performances in the top-division earned him a move to Sutjeska Niksic in 2021. Milos experienced his first silverware that same year as he would go onto becoming a mainstay in the Sutjeska Niksic team that won the championship in 2022. The young and towering Montenegrin, who has consistently competed in tournaments like UEFA Champions League & Europa Qualifiers, was part of Montenegro’s U17, U19, and U23 teams.