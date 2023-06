ISL Transfer News: Mehtab Singh Signs Extension with Mumbai City FC Until 2026

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City FC on Monday announced that Mehtab Singh has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Islanders until May 2026.

Since joining Mumbai City FC in 2020, the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has imprinted himself as a pillar in the Islanders’ defence.

Mehtab was a vital cog in Des Buckingham’s side that lifted the League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 season, securing a return to the AFC Champions League, along with a runners-up finish in the Durand Cup.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of this wonderful team and I am delighted that I have the opportunity to stay here for three more years. Everyone at Mumbai City has a great bond and the club has built an environment where we are always supporting and encouraging each other. With the support of Des Buckingham, his staff and everyone at the club, I have certainly grown a lot as a player but also as a person but I don’t want to stop here. I’m excited to live the next chapter of my Mumbai City story and I hope I can give more to the club, the coach, my teammates and the fans," Mehtab Singh said.

“Mehtab has developed into one of the best young Indian defenders in the league and this has been down to his hard work and openness to learning. He possesses a lot of strong characteristics we look for in our defenders and is a very exciting prospect for the future. I’m delighted he had committed to the club and look forward to seeing him continue building on his future potential with us in the coming seasons," said MCFC head coach Des Buckingham.

In his time with the Islanders, Mehtab has developed as a centre-back who is comfortable on the ball and led the charts for most successful passes in the 2022-23 ISL.

The young defender from Punjab has also grown to be a constant goal-scoring threat from set pieces and has scored five times in Mumbai City colours — most notably, a thumping left-footed finish in Kochi against the Kerala Blasters in the 2022-23 league campaign.

After stints with the India U-23 squad at the AFC U23 Championship, he was called up to the senior national team in March this year, where he debuted in a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the Tri-Nation Tournament in Manipur.

Hailing from Khemkaran in Punjab, Mehtab began his footballing journey at the Mahilpur Football Academy before joining the youth setup at East Bengal in 2016.