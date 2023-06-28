ISL Transfer News: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Sign Jason Cummings from Central Coast Mariners

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced the signing of Scottish-Australia forward Jason Cummings on Tuesday on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old made it to the Socceroos FIFA World Cup 2022 squad and featured in a solitary game in the side’s 4-1 defeat against France in their opening group stage game.

He also has abundant experience in third-tier and second-tier leagues of England and Scotland respectively, Cummings has played the majority of his professional footballing career in the United Kingdom before switching to Australia.

Cummings played a pivotal role in the Central Coast Mariners’ A-League-winning 2022/23 campaign, including scoring a hat-trick and winning the player of the match in the Grand Final against Melbourne City.

He joined the Central Coast Mariners from Dundee in January 2022, quickly becoming a fan favourite, scoring 31 goals in his 50 appearances.

“The ISL is now an important league to the players of A-League. I have been following Indian football for the past few years. When I was offered by Mohun Bagan, I started my research on them. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. Moreover, Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years," Jason Cummings said.

Jason Cummings said that he is eager to work with coach Juan Ferrando and work towards continental success.

“When I spoke to our coach Juan Ferrando and the management, I understood that they don’t want to stop their trophy hunt after bagging the ISL last term. The club’s target is to achieve continental success, in the AFC Cup. The management and I have a similar mentality. I want Mohun Bagan to be aggressive while approaching any competition we participate in and win it in the process. That’s our bull’s eye if I may put it like that," Cummings said.