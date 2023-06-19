ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Sign Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC for an Undisclosed Fee

Mumbai City FC announced the transfer of Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee. The talented young left-back joins the defending ISL Shield Winners on a five-year contract until May 2028.

Hailing from the town of Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh, Akash began his footballing journey playing locally and for his school before making the move to the U Dream Football Academy in Germany in 2015 at the age of 14. Three years on, he returned to India to represent the Indian Arrows and made his debut in the I-League in the 2018-19 season. In 23 appearances over two seasons for the Arrows, Akash impressed with solid performances and earned himself a call up to the India Under-18 National Team. His standout displays continued as Akash scored twice in seven games, winning the 2019 SAFF U18 Championship.

A move to Hyderabad FC followed for Akash ahead of the 2020-21 season where the young left-back went on to become a key cog for Manolo Marquez’s side. Akash played every minute of league football for Hyderabad FC in his debut season before appearing in every game in the 2021-22 campaign, en route to winning the ISL Final. His consistent performances were recognised as he was named the Young Player of the Year by the Football Players’ Association of India in 2022.

A call up to the senior Indian men’s football team was no surprise as Akash made his debut in an international friendly against Oman in March 2021. Now a regular left-back for the country under Igor Stimac, the 21-year-old has 16 international caps to his name.

Considered as one of India’s top footballing talents, Akash joins Mumbai City FC as the Islanders prepare to participate in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League and defend their ISL League Shield.

“To arrive at a club like Mumbai City FC, it is a moment of pride for me and my family. The vision and ambition this club has is for everyone to see but more importantly, it gives me the best platform to grow and progress my career. I’ve spoken to coach Des who has shown a lot of faith in me and to be able to play football the way he envisions it, it’s one of the many things that excites me about joining Mumbai City FC," said Akash Mishra.

“Much like mine, the club’s aspirations go beyond domestic success, aiming to leave a mark in Asia as well and I am excited to represent Mumbai City FC at the highest possible levels. At just 21, I have a lot to learn, a lot to experience and I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I want to thank Hyderabad FC for their support and affording me the opportunity to represent them, and I am excited to begin a new chapter of my life in Mumbai."

“Akash possesses a wide range of positive attributes required in the modern game and is an exciting prospect. His signing continues our promise of developing young players and we are pleased he has trusted our club to progress in the next stage of his career. He is a mature young man and we look forward to helping him realise and reach his potential. Akash will provide us with a different approach to playing and is someone who I am looking forward to working with. He will find himself in an environment alongside our other players who push each other daily and I look forward to welcoming him as we continue to build and develop as a group together," said Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham.