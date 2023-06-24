Trends :Weather UpdatesBangalore MetroPrabhasHema Malini
ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Sign Vinit Rai on a Permanent Deal

Mumbai City FC signed Vinit Rai after the end of his loan spell from Odisha FC on a one-year deal

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 16:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Vinit Rai signed with Mumbai City FC (MCFC)

Mumbai City FC announced the permanent signing of Vinit Rai following his loan spell. The 25-year-old midfielder extends his stay at MCFC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Islanders.

The Assam-born midfielder initially joined the Islanders in January 2022 on loan from Odisha FC and made 14 appearances for the club across all competitions, including in Mumbai City FC’s historic 2022 AFC Champions League campaign. Mumbai City loaned Vinit for another year, with the midfielder continuing with the Islanders for the 2022-23 season. Vinit played an influential role in the Islanders’ record-breaking Indian Super League Shield win, featuring 11 times and scoring two spectacular goals against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Vinit started his ISL career in 2016 and has played a total of 90 league games so far, featuring for Kerala Blasters, now defunct Delhi Dynamos, and Odisha FC before joining the Islanders.

    • “I am thrilled to extend my journey with Mumbai City for another year. The learning and experiences I’ve had in my time here have helped me grow a lot. Coach Des, his staff and everyone here has supported me wholeheartedly and I am determined to help the club achieve success just like we did last season. I feel privileged to be part of this remarkable team and I’m ready to continue working hard for this badge and our fans," Vinit Rai said.

    “Vinit has shown his qualities with us over the past two seasons and will be an important player for us going into next season. He has been patient and worked extremely hard and learned how we want him to play and is an extremely positive player in our environment. I am very happy that Vinit will continue his development with us for another season and look forward to him contributing even more as we look towards an exciting campaign," Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham said.

