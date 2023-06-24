ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Sign Vinit Rai on a Permanent Deal

Mumbai City FC announced the permanent signing of Vinit Rai following his loan spell. The 25-year-old midfielder extends his stay at MCFC after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Islanders.

The Assam-born midfielder initially joined the Islanders in January 2022 on loan from Odisha FC and made 14 appearances for the club across all competitions, including in Mumbai City FC’s historic 2022 AFC Champions League campaign. Mumbai City loaned Vinit for another year, with the midfielder continuing with the Islanders for the 2022-23 season. Vinit played an influential role in the Islanders’ record-breaking Indian Super League Shield win, featuring 11 times and scoring two spectacular goals against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Vinit started his ISL career in 2016 and has played a total of 90 league games so far, featuring for Kerala Blasters, now defunct Delhi Dynamos, and Odisha FC before joining the Islanders.