ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Announce Nestor Albiach, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC Make Domestic Signings

NorthEast United FC have secured their seventh signing for the upcoming 2023-24 season, roping in the services of Spanish forward Nestor Albiach from Primera Federaci n (Spain’s third-tier) club Rayo Majadahonda.

Popularly known as El Lince, he is the third attacker to be signed by NEUFC this season after Ibson Melo of Brazil and Indian player Redeem Tlang.

“Joining NorthEast United FC is a significant responsibility, and I made this decision because of the trust they placed in me and the ambitious nature project of the project currently underway," Nestor Albiach said after his move.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali was excited at having Albiach at NEUFC and said, “Nestor is a very special player with the ability to feature across the attacking line. His presence will infuse our young team with quality and experience. As a seasoned player, he will also serve as a mentor and guide our talented youngsters towards achieving our collective objectives."

Bengaluru FC Sign Jessel Carneiro and Shankar Sampingiraj

Bengaluru FC signed full-back Jessel Carneiro and midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday. Carneiro, who most recently turned out for Kerala Blasters, has signed a two-year deal, while Sampingiraj has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“I was really happy to learn about BFC’s interest, as this is one of the top clubs in India. From my initial conversations, I felt a great sense of belonging to the club and this is something that really drew me towards signing. The stars on top of the club badge say everything about what this club stands for and wants to achieve, and I’m looking forward to putting all my experience and hard work out on the pitch to help this club achieve its targets," said Jessel, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

“I’m really excited to be back at BFC as this is the club where I made some of my best memories as a footballer. I’m a Bengaluru boy, and to give back to the city always means more, and I’m looking forward to contributing in the best possible way," said Shankar, after completing the formalities on his deal.

The duo, who completed their medicals at the Bangalore Baptist Hospital last week, have made their way to the Inspire Institute of Sport, in Bellary, where the Blues squad is due to convene for preseason testing.

“Jessel and Shankar are two experienced players who will help us add much needed depth to our squad. Shankar knows what it means to pull on the BFC shirt and Jessel, as a leader in his previous team, will be valuable assets to our roster as we look to compete on all fronts this season. On behalf of the club, I want to welcome them to our family, and wish them luck during their time here," said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.

Jerry Lalrinzuala Joins Odisha FC

Jerry Lalrinzuala joined Odisha FC on a contract running till May 2024, with the option for a further year. Jerry is a product of the AIFF Elite Academy. He traveled to France for a training stint with FC Metz in his early days as a footballer.