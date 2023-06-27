ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Part Ways With Five First Team Players

Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC have parted company with five first-team players - Imran Khan, Arindam Bhattacharja, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra and Mashoor Shereef - the club announced on Monday.

Khan, Kumar, Lakra and Shereef were all part of the NorthEast United FC squad that reached the semi-finals during the ISL 2020-21 season under head coach Khalid Jamil.

Midfielder Khan has been one of NorthEast United FC’s most influential players over the years, recording two goals and four assists across 37 ISL appearances.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Bhattacharja joined the Highlanders in 2022 from East Bengal FC. The former ISL Golden Glove winner played 10 matches last season for NEUFC, recording 34 saves.

Defender Singh, who signed for the club in 2015, leaves the club after making 45 appearances in the ISL. He featured in 11 games for the club during the 2022-23, also recording an assist.