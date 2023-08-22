ISL Transfer News: NorthEast United FC Sign Palestine Defender Yaser Hamed

NorthEast United announced the signing of Palestine defender Yaser Hamed to complete their foreign roster for the 2023-24 season.

Born in Spain to a Palestinian father and a Basque mother, Hamed is a product of the renowned Athletic Bilbao Academy, where he honed his skills from the age of 10.

His journey through the ranks of Spanish football has seen him represent various Basque sides, including CD Santurtzi, SD Leioa, and Club Portugalete. The 25-year-old moved out of Spain in January last year and went on to play for Al Masry SC in Egypt and Al-Rayyan in Qatar. Earlier this year, he featured for Al Qadsia SC in Kuwait, winning the Kuwait Federation Cup.

On the international front, Hamed has established himself as a regular with the Palestine national team since making his debut in 2019. He ensured the Lions of Canaan maintained a 100% winning record along with three clean sheets in the qualification stage to secure a berth in the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Sharing his reason for joining the Highlanders, Hamed said, “I’m thrilled to join NorthEast United FC because of their persistent interest in me. This club and its project, led by Juan Pedro Benali, are the perfect fit for my aspirations in football. I will work very hard every day to do my best for the club."

Head Coach Benali expressed his enthusiasm about Hamed’s signing, saying, “He is a good defender with the unique ability to play comfortably with both feet. Despite his young age, he brings a wealth of experience to the team. We believe he will make significant contributions and help bolster our squad. Yaser has a bright present and an even brighter future."

Sajid Dhot leaves Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC announced the departure of their defender, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, who joined the Marina Machans during the winter transfer last season. Despite joining midway through the season, he immediately proved to be a solid addition to their backline. The Punjab-born player showcased his defensive abilities, which led to him earning a new two-year contract prior to the 2022-23 season.