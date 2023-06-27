Trends :SatyaPrem Ki KathaTamannaah BhatiaRain UpdatesAshes 2023Uniform Civil Code
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Rope in Amey Ranawade on Loan, Sign Lenny Rodrigues

ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Rope in Amey Ranawade on Loan, Sign Lenny Rodrigues

Odisha FC signed Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC after agreeing a one-year deal with Lenny Rodrigues

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 14:59 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Amey Ranawade and Lenny Rodrigues at Odisha FC (Twitter)
Amey Ranawade and Lenny Rodrigues at Odisha FC (Twitter)

Odisha FC announced the signing of Amey Ranawade on a season-long loan from Mumbai City FC. The young defender has made a name for himself in the Indian football circuit, impressing fans and critics alike with his adaptability and consistent defensive performances.

Amey Ranawade started his professional career with DSK Shivajians, ut shot into the limelight with Mohun Bagan, where he won the prestigious CFL Cup (Calcutta Football League) during the 2018-19 season. Ranawade then went on to also represent FC Goa and Bengaluru United.

Ranawade enjoyed a highly successful campaign with Mumbai City FC during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The defender played a vital role in Mumbai City FC’s triumph, as they were crowned ISL Champions and picked up the League Winners’ Shield as well.

Advertisement

“The move to Odisha FC on a season-long loan presents an exciting opportunity for the defender to continue his growth and contribute to the club’s ambitions. With his experience, technical ability, and winning mentality, Ranawade is expected to bolster Odisha FC’s defensive line," Odisha FC said in a statement.

Odisha FC had on Monday, announed the signing of Lenny Rodrigues on a one-year deal with an option to extend his stay by another year.

With an impressive track record and a wealth of experience, Rodrigues brings a winning mentality and valuable expertise to the team, the club said in a press release.

Advertisement

An accomplished midfielder, he has left his own mark on Indian football with his stellar performances. Before joining Odisha FC, Rodrigues has showcased his talent at various clubs across India.

Rodrigues began his professional career with Churchill Brothers, then joined Dempo and subsequently played for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.

During his time at these clubs, he has achieved remarkable success while winning several titles.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • He played a crucial role in FC Goa’s triumph in the Super Cup. Rodrigues has also won the I-League twice, the ISL League Winners’ Shield, the Federation Cup and the Durand Cup.

    In addition to his club achievements, Rodrigues has also made notable contributions to the Indian team, and was a part of the side that won the Nehru Cup.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 14:59 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 14:59 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App