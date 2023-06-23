Trends :Rain UpdatesHappy Sisters DayBangalore MetroHema Malini
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year Deal from Roundglass Punjab FC

ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year Deal from Roundglass Punjab FC

Odisha FC announced the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 21:35 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Odisha FC signed Aphaoba Singh (Twitter)
Odisha FC signed Aphaoba Singh (Twitter)

Odisha FC confirmed the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC. The promising attacker, known for his blistering speed and versatality is a vital addition to the Kalinga Warriors. Aphaoba’s ability to exploit wide areas and stretch opposition backlines will undoubtedly provide OFC a new dimension in their attacking options.

Aphaoba has previously played for Roundglass Punjab FC in the I-League where he won the title last season, Minerva Academy in the I-League 2nd Division and represented India in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • With a strong focus on developing young talent, the club has consistently aimed to provide a platform to young prodigies who can go on to represent the first-team regularly in the future.

    Furthermore, Aphaoba’s versatility allows him to be used in different tactical approaches. Whether it be deploying him as an out-and-out winger, or even as a forward, his adaptability will hopefully make him a valuable asset to the squad.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 21:35 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 21:35 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App