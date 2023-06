ISL Transfer News: Odisha FC Sign Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year Deal from Roundglass Punjab FC

Aphaoba has previously played for Roundglass Punjab FC in the I-League where he won the title last season, Minerva Academy in the I-League 2nd Division and represented India in the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Odisha FC confirmed the signing of Aphaoba Singh on a 3-year deal from Roundglass Punjab FC. The promising attacker, known for his blistering speed and versatality is a vital addition to the Kalinga Warriors. Aphaoba’s ability to exploit wide areas and stretch opposition backlines will undoubtedly provide OFC a new dimension in their attacking options.

Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE

With a strong focus on developing young talent, the club has consistently aimed to provide a platform to young prodigies who can go on to represent the first-team regularly in the future.

Furthermore, Aphaoba’s versatility allows him to be used in different tactical approaches. Whether it be deploying him as an out-and-out winger, or even as a forward, his adaptability will hopefully make him a valuable asset to the squad.