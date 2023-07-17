Trends :Weather UpdatesAshes 2023Asia Cup ScheduleIndia A vs Pakistan ANeetu Kapoor
Home » Football » ISL Transfer News: Roy Krishna Signs With Odisha FC for Upcoming Season

ISL Transfer News: Roy Krishna Signs With Odisha FC for Upcoming Season

The Fijian joined the Odisha side on a free transfer amidst rumours of him leaving for the A-League yet again.

Advertisement

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 07:26 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

North East United Football Club player Ion Arrospide Gaztanaga (R) and Roy Krishna tussle for the ball. (Crdit: AFP)
North East United Football Club player Ion Arrospide Gaztanaga (R) and Roy Krishna tussle for the ball. (Crdit: AFP)

Veteran Indian Super League striker Roy Krishna has officially joined Odisha FC on a free transfer, leaving his former club Bengaluru FC.

The 35-year-old comes with immense experience playing in the top flight of Indian football. He is currently the fourth-highest goalscorer in the ISL, with 42 goals in 82 games. He has also registered 23 assists so far.

The 35-year-old parted ways with his former club Bengaluru FC at the end of last season. He was expected to make a return back to A-League side Wellington Phoenix with whom he spent 5 years, netting 51 goals in 122 appearances before making the move to ATK in the ISL for the 2019-20 season.

Advertisement

Krishna was key to ATK’s successful ISL campaign that season, as they ended up lifting the trophy for the third time following Roy Krishna’s 15 goals that season. He continued his stellar form the following year as he found the back of the net another 16 times next season for ATK Mohun Bagan. He even won the Best Footballer of the Year 2021 from the club.

In his last season for the ATK Mohun Bagan, he had an average season, but still scored 8 goals and 5 assists. He then joined Bengaluru FC for the 2022-2023 season where he scored 10 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions.

He formed a crucial pair with Sivasakthi Narayanan in attack for Simon Grayson’s side as the Blues won the Durand Cup and finished as the runner-up in the Super Cup and the Indian Super League last year.

top videos
  • Janhvi Kapoor Shines In Holographic Gown At Bawaal Screening | A Look At Her Promotion Fashion Files
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Rhea Chakraborty Gets Relief In Sushant Singh Rajput Related Drugs Case: A Look At Her Trial(s)
  • Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Opens Up About ADHD Diagnosis; Know Everything About The Condition
  • Kartik Aaryan Bulks Up For His Next 'Chandu Champion'; Know How You Too Can Do It

    • He now becomes the latest addition to an Odisha side that is undergoing a major rebuild this season, starting with the appointment of Sergio Lobera as their new coach.

    The Fijian would be expected to figure out the best style of play under Lobera’s guidance and lead an attack with Diego Mauricio as they head into the new season.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 17, 2023, 21:25 IST
    last updated: July 18, 2023, 07:26 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App