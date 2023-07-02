Trends :Weather NewsShah Rukh KhanChandrayaan-3Ashes 2023Asia Cup 2023
Home » Football » ISL Transfer Window: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri

ISL Transfer Window: Chennaiyin FC Sign Defenders Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year-old Bijay Chhetri has been handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:38 IST

Chennai, India

Chennaiyin FC Sign Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri (Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)
Chennaiyin FC Sign Ankit Mukherjee, Bijay Chhetri (Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)

Chennaiyin FC have roped in defenders Ankit Mukherjee and Bijay Chhetri on multi-year deals to bolster their defence ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Mukherjee, who plays right back, has one goal from 38 ISL appearances, joins CFC from East Bengal FC.

The 26-year-old’s experience and ability to read the game well will play a crucial role in bringing stability to the defense.

“I am really happy and excited to join the two-time ISL Champions. Chennai has passionate fans and I am looking forward to donning the Chennaiyin FC jersey and playing in front of them," Ankit Mukherjee said in a release.

Hailing from Manipur, 21-year-old Bijay Chhetri has been handed his major ISL contract by Chennaiyin FC.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The promising centre back previously played for local club Chennai City FC, showcasing exceptional defensive abilities and composure.

    “I’m very happy and excited to be part of Chennayin FC family and looking forward to helping the club," Chhetri said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 02, 2023, 15:30 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 15:38 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App