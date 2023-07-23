Italy vs Argentina Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Italy vs Argentina Coverage on TV And Online

Italy Women will open their quest for World Cup glory against Argentina Women in a group-stage game on Monday. The Italians would be looking for some redemption as their Men’s squad had failed to book a place in the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. Eden Park in Dunedin, New Zealand, will host the epic group-stage clash on July 24.

The Italians are currently in a transition period where coach Milena Bertolini has introduced some surprising names for the official squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Aurora Galli, who played a vital role in helping Italy make the quarter-final qualification in the previous World Cup, has been dropped from the squad. Italy have won three of their last five games, losing one and drawing the other. They managed to secure two clean sheets in those five games.

Coming to Argentina, they have not reached the same level of success yet. However, the World Cup triumph of the Men’s squad in 2022 must motivate the Women to push for a good campaign. The Argentines have won four out of their last five games scoring 11 goals while conceding just once in those games. Their defence has been rock solid in recent performances.

Advertisement

Italy Women are much more seasoned compared to the Argentine side, making them the favourites in Monday’s clash.

Ahead of Monday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Italy and Argentina; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game between Italy and Argentina be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Italy and Argentina will be played on July 24, Monday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game Italy vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Italy and Argentina will be played at the Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup game between Italy and Argentina begin?

Advertisement

The FIFA Women’s World Cup game match between Italy and Argentina will start at 11:30 AM IST on July 24, Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy vs Argentina FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

Italy vs Argentina match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Italy vs Argentina FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

Italy vs Argentina match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

What are the Probable XIs of Italy and Argentina For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?