Italy vs England Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England is set to kick off their journey in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying campaign with a high-voltage clash against Italy. The blockbuster European rivalry will be held at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy. England and Italy crossed swords in the final of the previous edition, which saw the Blues beating the Three Lions via penalty shootout with the 120-minute battle ending in a 1-1 draw.

In the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Gareth Southgate’s suffered a disappointing elimination from the quarter-finals at the hands of France. Whereas, reigning EURO champions Italy shockingly failed to earn qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

England manager Gareth Southgate has been quite successful since he was appointed in the role. But, even after performing as per stature in the group stage, his side failed to bring positive results in the knockout stage in major tournaments. In this scenario, the outcome of the 2024 EURO will decide Southgate’s future as the England head coach.

Meanwhile, Italy will try to erase the World Cup nightmare and eye for their second consecutive title. While building the squad, Roberto Mancini put more focus on introducing fresh talents as he has called up three uncapped players including Tigre striker Mateo Retegui, Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone and Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno.

Ahead of Friday’s UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Italy and England; here is all you need to know:

What date UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Italy and England will be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Italy and England will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match Italy vs England be played?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Italy and England will be played at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

What time will the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Italy and England begin?

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match between Italy and England will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Italy vs England UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

Italy vs England match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Italy vs England UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers match?

Italy vs England match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website and the Jio Cinema app in India.

Italy vs England Possible Starting XI:

Italy Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Romagnoli, Giorgio Scalvini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Davide Frattesi, Jorginho, Domenico Berardi, Federico Chiesa

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Ben Chilwell, Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

