Italy's Football Prosecutor Requests Juventus be Docked 11 Points - Sources

Italy’s football prosecutor has asked for Juventus to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new hearing around the club’s transfer dealings case, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The prosecutor’s request came after a 15 point penalty against the club decided in January was scrapped by Italy’s top sports body, which ordered football authorities to hold a new hearing.

Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9% after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5% by 0935 GMT.

The football court’s verdict is expected later on Monday.

With three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season’s champions Napoli.

The deduction would push Juventus, Italy’s most successful football team, out of the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.

More to follow…