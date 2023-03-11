It's a Private Matter: Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker Controversy

Star football player Kyle Walker is facing an investigation by Cheshire police after allegations surfaced that the Manchester City defender had exposed himself at a bar in Wilmslow. A video shared by The Sun shows Walker reportedly dropping his trousers in front of two women in a Manchester bar. Amidst the investigation, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also reacted to the incident and opined that the footballer is a responsible adult.

In his recent presser, Guardiola suggested that allegations involving Manchester City defender Kyle Walker are a private matter. “No, I spoke with him, but I don’t have to remind him. We are adults. I am not a father. I am a friend of his. After seven years I know in the past many things happen, so he and everyone can count on me on personal issues. That is the important thing. I don’t have to tell him, ‘Oh, you have to behave in that way.’ Come on, he’s an adult and that’s all. Of course not just with Kyle, with everyone, I’m there. The players can count on us all the time," Guardiola was quoted as saying.

Pep Guardiola added that players had to be conscious of the scrutiny football attracts and that players have to know they will be filmed in public spaces. He said, “We have to adapt to the reality. There are cameras and phones everywhere. Everybody knows it. Today we are exposed 24 hours a day to everything. We would prefer not to live in that way but it is what it is. Handling media attention is part of our job."

Pep Guardiola also revealed that Kyle Walker was available for Manchester City’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, March 11. This is an important match for Guardiola’s side as it is the final Premier League fixture before the international break. A win against Crystal Palace will boost City’s chances of displacing Arsenal from the top spot on the points table. Walker had played in Manchester City’s last Premier League fixture against Newcastle. City won that match, courtesy goals by Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva.

