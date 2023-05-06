It's Here… And It's Beautiful: Liverpool’s New Home Kit Pays Tribute to Bill Shankly

Liverpool have come up with their new home kit for the 2023-24 season. The brand-new design for the upcoming season aims to pay tribute to former Liverpool manager Bill Shankly. The newly designed jersey is perceived to be a homage to Shankly’s final season at Anfield five decades back. Liverpool had claimed the FA Cup that season in 1974 and much to the delight of fans, the new pattern has managed to recall the glory years of Shankly. The retro design features a vibrant Liverpool red along with a tinge of contrasting white in collar and cuffs. The Hillsborough Memorial logo can be seen printed on the back of the jersey. “It’s here… and it’s beautiful. Introducing our new 2023/24 Nike football home kit, inspired by the classic strip of ’73/74," Liverpool tweeted while unveiling the new home jersey.

Terming the new shirt as “classic," Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson said that he is looking forward to donning it at the Anfield next season. “The new home shirt is a classic. Given the inspiration behind the design, it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. We’re looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game," the English midfielder was quoted as saying by SPORTBIBLE.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Liverpool women’s team vice-captain Taylor Hinds said that it is always exciting when a jersey reflects club’s glorious past.

Liverpool players are expected to debut in the new jersey at Anfield during the last home game of the season against Aston Villa on May 20. The match against Aston Villa will also mark Anfield’s final fixture before the Anfield Road Stand expansion is completed. According to reports, the iconic Merseyside-based venue will be adding around 7,000 more seats.

In the Premier League standings, Liverpool are currently placed in fifth position. Jurgen Klopp’s men have so far collected 59 points in 34 matches. The Reds will next host Brentford at Anfield tonight. The Merseyside-based outfit will come into the contest after getting the better of Fulham. Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah scored the solitary goal of the match to claim the full three points for Liverpool.

