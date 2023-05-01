Jadon Sancho Takes Cheeky Dig At Aston Villa's Leon Bailey After Manchester United Triumph

Manchester United striker Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey’s longstanding acquaintance dates back to their playing days in Germany. While Sancho plied his trade for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Bailey donned the Bayer Leverkusen jersey at that point in time.

With Bailey down with a hamstring injury, fans did not get a chance to enjoy their face-off during Manchester United’s Premier League win against Aston Villa on Sunday. But, following the encounter, the football fraternity did witness their altercation, albeit on social media.

Responding to one of Bailey’s old comments, Sancho came up with side-eye emoji for the Jamaican international on Instagram. Their war of words actually started three days back when Sancho had posted, “Disappointed not to come away with the win last night! Onto Sunday to make things right!" The English footballer had shared his thoughts following a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in Premier League.

Leon Bailey did not waste much time in taking a sly dig at Jadon Sancho, by commenting, “Let’s see about making things right," along with a couple of emojis of a face with tears of joy and side-eye. Sancho’s latest jibe now comes in response to Bailey’s sneer.

Manchester United secured a crucial 1-0 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford but Jadon Sancho grabbed eyeballs yesterday with his on-field spat with Bruno Fernandes. Sancho appeared to be quite upset with the Manchester United skipper during the first half of the Premier League battle. There is still no clarity on the topic of their argument but speculations are rife that Sancho told the Portuguese midfielder to ‘stop moaning.’

Bruno Fernandes, however, managed to avoid the wrath of Manchester United fans after finding the back of the net against Aston Villa in the 39th minute. Bruno’s solitary goal of the night helped the Red Devils in returning to winning ways.

The victory over the Unai Emery-coached side will bolster Manchester United’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Erik Ten Hag’s men are currently placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings with 63 points from 32 matches.

Leon Bailey, on the other hand, has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury during Aston Villa’s 2-0 home win against Nottingham Forest last month. The 25-year-old has till now netted six goals for Aston Villa across all competitions.

