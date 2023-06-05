Jasprit Bumrah Posts Emotional Note for 'Constant Source of Inspiration' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to post a tribute to football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who hung up his boots on Sunday.

“For being a constant source of inspiration for me and helping me discover that lion-hearted never-back-down attitude, thank you. You’ve made outstanding memories through your time in the game that’ll live on," Bumrah wrote on social media.

AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic decided to end his playing career at the age of 41 after a trophy-laden career at some of Europe’s top clubs. The extrovert Swede’s Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable career.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you." he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale.

“The first time I arrived you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. I want to thank my family and those close to me for their patience."

The larger-than-life striker started his career at Malmo FF in 1999 and left for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001 before embarking on a journey that has included spells at Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and Milan.

Ibrahimovic has won countless domestic leagues and cups plus a long list of individual honours but never got his hands on Europe’s elite club competition trophy the Champions League.

Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, he quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

“I thank the journalists for your patience, now you’ll have less work to do without me … From tomorrow, I am a free man from this world of football," Ibrahimovic told reporters in a press conference after the announcement he was retiring.

“It was a long career, really long, thank you to everyone who gave me the strength, the adrenaline and the emotion to continue."

As for Bumrah, the injury-laden bowler, has been out with a back injury since September and missed the IPL 2023 as well.

(With inputs from Agencies)