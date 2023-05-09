Jay Stansfield Nets Hat-trick in Late Father's Retired Jersey on His Last Appearence for Exeter

Exeter City’s League 1 match against Morecambe on May 7 was a thrilling affair. Exeter’s 3-2 win over Morecambe came after Jay Stansfield scored a sensational hat-trick. The fact that this was his final game for Exeter City, made this win even more special for the fans.

Reports suggest that Jay received a standing ovation on Sunday afternoon after he scored a sensational hat trick at St James Park. The 20-year-old striker showcased his immense talent against Morecambe. He appeared emotional after being replaced by Sonn Cox in the 74th minute of the match.

In September last year, Jay rejoined his boyhood club after securing a season-long loan move on to League One from Fulham. This meant a great deal to both Jay and Exeter City. Back in 2010, Jay’s father, Adam Stansfield, had died of bowel cancer aged 31 while contracted to Exeter City. Stansfield had scored 39 goals in 160 appearances during his four-year spell at Exeter.

The club had retired the number nine shirt as a mark of respect to their former striker. So, it was a fitting tribute to Adam Stansfield when Exeter brought the shirt number out of retirement for Jay. Exeter had even announced Jay’s arrival with a heartwarming presentation at St James Park.

Jay had expressed his feelings after joining his father’s club.

“It means a lot. I know the pressure is going to be high if I had the number nine shirt. I thought it was the right thing for me to do. To be able to come in and take the shirt, I will be proud to wear it and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of what my father did and hopefully go beyond. When I was at the academy and when he used to play here I dreamt of playing in the number nine shirt. To be able to come here and wear it, I hope I can do him proud," Jay Stansfield had said.

Jay had a decent 2022/23 campaign for Exeter as he scored nine goals, including the impressive hat-trick in Sunday’s final League One game of the season.

