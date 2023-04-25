Jermain Defoe Highlights Lack of Black Managers in English Football; Doubtful about His Coaching Career

Jermain Defoe has revealed his doubt about pursuing his career as a manager while underlining the lack of black coaches in English football. Defoe bid adieu to the sport as a player in 2022 and is currently looking forward to beginning a new chapter of his career as a manager. But one thing that is concerning the former England striker is the deficiency of black people in the industry. Speaking about the same to The Athletic, Defoe raised a question mark on his own decision, saying, “The only thing that makes me wonder if I’m wasting my time is the fact that there are only 4.4% of black coaches in the game."

In a bid to put stress on his thoughts, Jermain Defoe then brought out the reference to some legendary figures like Andrew Cole, Les Ferdinand and John Barnes, who have earlier served the same role in English club football. He said, “They would have been in my position at some stage, thinking, since I’ve played at the top of the game, I’ll earn my badges and receive a chance. However, it hasn’t happened for them."

Defoe further showed faith in his capability, saying, “I am not saying that I should get a job since I’m black and back players don’t get the opportunity. I want the job because I feel I am good enough." The 40-year-old has already confirmed his UEFA B licence and is currently working on sanctioning his A licence and Pro licence to enable the opportunity to manage a top-flight team.

A report released by the Black Football Partnership (BFP) last month revealed a slight increase in the number of management-related positions held by black people, from 49 out of 1,338 (3.7%) in 2022 to 57 out of 1,304 (4.4%) in 2023. Although, that number is still incredibly low, considering the huge number of black players in English football.

Playing as a centre-forward, Jermain Defoe has enjoyed a successful career in the Premier League, representing several major clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, Sunderland and Portsmouth. During his illustrious career, Dofoe has played 731 in club football and scored 286 goals in total. Dofoe has already kickstarted his career in the coaching profession. He was appointed as the coach of the U-18 squad at his former club Spurs in August last year, alongside Manchester City legend Yaya Toure.

