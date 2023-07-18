Jonny Evans Makes Surprise Comeback To Manchester United On Short-Term Deal

Ex-Manchester United and Leicester City defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term contract at Manchester United that will allow him to play for the Red Devils through the pre-season.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman was seen training with the U-21s earlier this week whilst considering his options following his exit from Leicester City.

Evans, who was a free agent, reportedly impressed Erik Ten Hag and hence has been offered the short-term deal to see what comes out of it.

A club statement from Manchester United read: “Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh as part of the group to face Lyon on Wednesday. Jonny will then join up with the Academy group that will travel to San Diego, while the first-team squad are in New York."

Advertisement

Evans was a United youth graduate, who was sold by former boss Louis Van Gaal right years ago.

He made 198 first-team appearances for the Red Devils across eight seasons in his first stint- scoring seven goals. He was part of the squad that won 11 trophies.

The defender won a Champions League, three Premier League titles and two League Cups at Old Trafford having graduated from the academy in 2006. His 2015 exit resembled a similar air as David de Gea’s this summer - a very good club servant but the right time to go.