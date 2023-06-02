Trends :Train AccidentWTC FinalEntertainment NewsJanhvi Kapoor
Jose Mourinho Charged by UEFA Following Profanity-laced Tirade Aimed at Referee Anthony Taylor

Following Roma's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla, head coach Mourinho was spotted repeatedly calling English referee Taylor 'a disgrace' in an expletive laced rant in the stadium car park in Budapest after Wednesday's final, which Roma lost in a penalty shootout

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 22:47 IST

Nyon, Switzerland

Jose Mourinho (Twitter)

UEFA began disciplinary proceedings on Friday against AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho for using insulting and abusive language against the referee in the Europa League final against Sevilla.

Mourinho was filmed repeatedly calling English referee Anthony Taylor a “disgrace" in a profanity-laced tirade in the stadium car park in Budapest after Wednesday’s final, which Roma lost in a penalty shootout.

Roma will also be charged after their supporters threw objects and lit fireworks and caused crowd disturbances.

Sevilla were charged with similar infractions.

Taylor booked 13 players, seven of them Roma players, while the bad-tempered game was littered with delays due to the unusually high number of fouls.

The English referee was then targeted by angry Roma supporters at Budapest Airport.

Referees’ body PGMOL said: “We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final."

    first published: June 02, 2023, 22:47 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 22:47 IST
