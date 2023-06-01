Jose Mourinho Gives His Runners-up Medal to a Young Fan in Crowd After AS Roma's Defeat in Europa League Final | WATCH

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was unimpressed after his club’s heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League 2022/23 final against Sevilla on Wednesday. In a nail-biting thriller at Budapest, Roma failed to hold their nerves in the penalty shoot-out and lost 1-4 which ended Mourinho’s unbeaten streak in the European competition’s final.

Before the Europa League final against Sevilla, Mourinho had a perfect record of 5 wins in 5 European finals.

Argentine Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Roma to give them an early advantage in the finale while in the second half, it was cancelled out by an own goal from defender Gianluca Mancini. While Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou turned out to be the hero for Sevilla as he made a couple of crucial saves in the penalty shootout to help his team outclass Roma.

While it was Gonzalo Montiel who scored the winning penalty for Sevilla as they won their seventh Europa League title. In the span of six months, Montiel held his nerves in the mega clash twice as he was also clutch during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final with the winning penalty for Argentina.

While after the disappointing defeat, Mourinho gave his runners-up medal to a young fan in the stands. The Portuguese manager threw his medal into the crowd towards a young fan following AS Roma’s defeat.

Meanwhile, Mourinho congratulated the Spanish club on the victory.

“We lost a game but not dignity. I’ve never gone home prouder than today," Mourinho said. “Great match, great final. Intense, vibrant."

Meanwhile, Roma are sixth in Serie A with one game remaining and there are major doubts over whether Mourinho, 60, will still be manager next season.

