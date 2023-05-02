Jose Mourinho Not Interested in Becoming Next Chelsea Manager: Report

Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down the offer to take up managerial responsibility at Chelsea, who are currently playing under interim boss Frank Lampard. The former English footballer was appointed in the post following the departure of Graham Potter. Mourinho has previously spent two spells as the manager of Chelsea. But the AS Roma boss has no intention of returning to Stamford Bridge, a report by Corriere dello Sport stated. Mourinho was approached by a Chelsea director but the Portuguese coach refused to participate in the discussion as he is in talks with AS Roma chief Dan Friedkin to determine his future in Rome.

Following a disappointing spell with Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho shifted his base to Italy last season. Under the guidance of Mourinho, Roma have also won the Europa Conference League last year and have advanced to the semi-final of the UEFA Europa League. They will need to overcome Bayern Leverkusen to earn a ticket to the final.

Advertisement

During his earlier spells with Chelsea, Mourinho helped the London Blues win three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup crown. He has also enjoyed tremendous success with Real Madrid and Inter Millan before returning to the Premier League to coach Manchester United and Tottenham in recent years.

As per his existing contract, Mourinho is expected to remain with AS Roma till the summer of 2024. Although, there are reports saying that he could join his former club Real Madrid or move to Saudi Arabia to manage the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr.

With Mourinho showing no interest in Chelsea, the London giants are counting on Mauricio Pochettino, who is free for taking a job offer since leaving Paris Saint Germain last summer. If the deal between Chelsea and Pochettino turns fruitful, Lampard will remain the caretaker manager till the summer transfer window and Pochettino will take charge from then.

Chelsea have been going through a turbulent period this season. Since Lampard’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have suffered five defeats in a row. They are currently reeling at the bottom half of the Premier League table with 10 victories in 32 games. In their upcoming fixture, Chelsea will travel to the Emirates and face Arsenal in a big-ticket London derby.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here