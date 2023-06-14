OFFICIAL: Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid For Next Six Seasons

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Los Blancos made a big move in the ongoing transfer window to sign a young English midfield sensation for the next six seasons. Bellingham has often expressed his desire to play for Real as he reportedly rejected a move to UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City.

“Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons," the club said in a statement.

“Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place," it stated further.

Real Madrid, reportedly, spent 100 million euros ($108 million) to sign one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe right now. Bellingham spent three years at Dortmund and performed at a high level for the club to attract attention from other teams in Europe. The 19-year-old made 132 appearances in the black and yellow jersey in which he netted 24 goals and provided 25 assists.

German side Dortmund said an agreement for the 19-year-old had been reached last week with Madrid, worth 103 million euros plus up to 30 percent of that fee in bonuses.

Bellingham also shared a farewell message for Dortmund and their fans and said he will never forget his journey with them in Germany.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It’s been an honor to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Hey BVB!" says Jude Bellingham.