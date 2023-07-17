Jude Bellingham Reveals His Two Spanish Teachers at Real Madrid: Report

Real Madrid’s mega summer signing Jude Bellingham has revealed that his teammates Lucas Vasquez and Brahim Diaz are the two players who have been teaching him Spanish. “Lucas Vasquez and Brahim Diaz are probably my biggest Spanish teachers. Everyone’s chipping in and teaching me bad words. I can’t wait to try them out," the English international revealed while speaking to Madrid Xtra. Bellingham moved to Real Madrid this summer. Bellingham signed a six-year contract with the Spanish side. The former Borussia Dortmund player currently seems quite focused on learning the methods at Los Blancos, as his efforts are evident in terms of adaptation to the surroundings at his new club.

According to Eurosport, Jude Bellingham’s transfer deal was worth around €103 million. The England international has 132 appearances for Borussia Dortmund. During his tenure at the German outfit, he scored 24 goals and provided 25 assists. The youngster won the German Cup with Dortmund in the 2020-21 season. He also went on to become the club’s Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season.

Jude Bellingham is touted to be a key player for Real Madrid under manager Carlo Ancelotti next season. Ancelotti has a brilliant track record when it comes to managing young and talented players. With Ancelotti’s support, Bellingham can easily settle into the club and help Real Madrid to a successful campaign. While speaking to Real Madrid TV about the Italian manager, Bellingham said, “He’s a special coach. His achievements and the trophies… speak for themselves."

Jude Bellingham’s statements show the amount of respect he has for the four-time Champions League-winning manager. He is more than eager to make his appearance under Don Carlo.