Julian Nagelsmann's Decision To Go For Skiing Holiday After Bayer Leverkusen Loss Proved Detrimental, Says Report

Julian Nagelsmann’s poor domestic run as Bayern Munich manager came to an end after the team management decided to fire him from his job yesterday. It is now being learnt that the German manager’s decision to go for a holiday trip, despite enduring an abysmal run of form, did not go down well with the team management.

A report published by Sky Sports claims that Bayern Munich footballers and officials were simply flummoxed to see the 35-year-old on a skiing holiday this week following a defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen. It is understood that Bayern Munich perceived that Nagelsmann’s decision to opt for a holiday in a crunch situation like this was bound to send a wrong message to the squad. The report also stated that Nagelsmann was expected to lose his job because the Bavarian giants have gone backwards in the Bundesliga and the officials did not notice enough player development either.

Julian Nagelsmann took over as Bayern Munich’s head coach in July 2021. Since then, he has managed to claim 60 wins out of 84 matches in charge as Bayern Munich’s manager. In terms of trophy count, he claimed the Bundesliga once and the German Super Cup on two occasions.

In his first year at the Bayern Munich dugout, Julian Nagelsmann had managed to win the domestic title. But his failure to excel in the Champions League was certainly a blot, in an otherwise clinical outing. Bayern Munich had to suffer a quarter-final exit in the Champions League that season.

Bayern Munich currently stand second in the Bundesliga points table. After playing 25 matches, the Munich giants have 52 points under their belt. With just a point behind table-toppers Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich have recorded 15 wins in this season’s Bundesliga so far. Last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen is understood to have come as a deadly blow for former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern Munich have now confirmed former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel’s name as their next head coach. Tuchel has been out of work after he was sacked by Premier League club Chelsea in September last year. It is being learnt that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager will start his training at Bayern Munich on Monday.

In their next assignment, Bayern Munich will be up against league leaders Borussia Dortmund on April 1 in Bundesliga.

