Jurrien Timber Confirmed as New Arsenal Signing; Takes No 12 Jersey

Arsenal have now officially confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Jurrien Timber. The club officially revealed the signing on their social media handles. Timber joined the Gunners from AFC Ajax. Timber was in big demand as other Premier League also tried to get his signature but he preferred a move to Arsenal.

The defender was rumoured to sign for Manchester United when Erik Ten Hag signed as the new manager for the club last year. But United went on to sign another defender from Ajax, Lisandro Martinez.

Timber is a versatile player who can play as a centre-back as well as a right-back. He featured for the Netherlands in the World Cup starting multiple games including the infamous thriller against Argentina.

The player will add depth to the current Arsenal squad which came second in the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League. He can play as a central defender in both four-man and three-man defence formations. He will likely compete with the likes of Ben White who also shares similar functionality in terms of positions.

Expectations will be high from the former Ajax defender just like the other players including Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Hakim Ziyech who all made moves to sides in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is a two-time Eredivisie winner under Erik Ten Hag and will look to seal a starting spot in a stacked Arsenal squad. Competition will be stiff with Gabriel, Saliba who were the starting centre-backs last season and even in the right-back spot with Ben White and Tomiyasu who will be eyeing their spots.

Timber had come through the Feyenoord academy system and soon after signed for Ajax for his first professional contract. Within a couple of seasons he managed to become a started under Erik Ten Hag’s system for Ajax and will prove to be a useful player for Arsenal.