Juventus Complete Permanent Signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille

Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique de Marseille on a three year deal for 6.3 million euros ($6.92 million), the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Milik, who joined Marseille in 2021, had been on loan at the Italian side, who had an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

“Juventus FC announces that it has exercised the option for the outright acquisition of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik, from Olympique de Marseille, for a fee of 6.3 million euros (6.9 million U.S. dollars), payable in three financial years starting from July 2023," read the club’s statement.

“The consideration may increase up to additional 1.1 million euros (1.2 million dollars) on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract," the club added.