Juventus vs AC Milan Live Streaming Club Friendlies: How to Watch JUV vs MIL Coverage on TV And Online

Juventus will be taking on AC Milan in a friendly match on July 18 in the Dignity Health Sports Park, California. The Italian counterparts will be facing each other in the US in a preseason encounter to prepare for the upcoming season.

The two clubs have met 297 times and Juventus has had a better record with 109 victories to Milan’s 98. But in the recent encounters, it is Milan that has had the better of their opponents as they have not been defeated in their last 5 matches.

This will be the first preseason match-up for Juventus after a tough season. Juventus won’t have the services of midfielder Paul Pogba who has been sidelines due to an injury.

Advertisement

AC Milan is coming off a loss in their previous encounter against Real Madrid. They were defeated 3-2 after leading 2-0 in the game. They will have to improve against Juventus to prevail.

When will the Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match will be played on Friday, July 28.

Where will the Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

What time will the Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match will start at 8 am IST.

How to live stream Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match?

Advertisement

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match will be streamed live on Sony LIV app and website in India.

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match on TV?

The Juventus vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies match will be televised live in India on Sony Ten 2 Hd, Sony Ten 2.

What are the probable XIs of Juventus vs AC Milan Club Friendlies match?