Juventus vs Inter Milan Live Football Streaming For Coppa Italia semi-final: How to Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan Coverage on TV And Online

With two wins over Inter Milan this season, Juventus appear to be holding an edge over the Nerazzurri ahead of their Coppa Italia meeting. Juventus will be hosting Inter Milan in the first leg of this season’s Coppa Italia semi-final at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday, April 5. In a bid to make full use of the home advantage, Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is expected to field the attacking duo of Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic. The Bianconeri, in all likelihood, will be up against Inter Milan with a three-man backline, featuring- Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo. Juventus will come into the game after defeating Hellas Verona 1-0 in their last match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have not been able to register a win in their last three Serie A games. In their last match, Simone Inzaghi’s men had to suffer a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina.

When will the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final match be played?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final match will take place on April 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final match be played?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final match start?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final match?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final match will not be streamed live in India.

How to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final match on TV?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final match will not be televised live in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Juventus and Inter Milan For Coppa Italia semi-final?

Juventus Predicted Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Danilo, Juan Cudadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Mattia De Sciglio, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

Inter Milan Predicted Playing XI: Andre Onana, Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Robin Gosens, Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko

