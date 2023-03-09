Juventus vs SC Freiburg Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After suffering a poor start to 2023, Freiburg seemed to have finally found momentum. The German football club are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. Freiburg will now resume their Europa League campaign as they are all set to face Juventus on Friday.

The first leg of the round-of-16 tie between Juventus and Freiburg will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo is expected to lead his side’s attacking charge against Juventus. The Italian has so far recorded 12 goals and four assists in Bundesliga. In this season’s Europa League, Grifo has two goals to his name.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be aiming to return to winning ways after their seven-game unbeaten run was halted by Roma on Sunday. The return leg of the round-of-16 tie between Freiburg and Juventus will be played at the Stade Europa-Park in Germany on March 16.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Europa League match between Juventus and SC Freiburg, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Europa League 2022-23 match between Juventus and SC Freiburg be played?

The Europa League round-of-16 match between Juventus and SC Freiburg will take place on March 10, Friday.

Where will the Europa League 2022-23 match Juventus vs SC Freiburg be played?

The round-of-16 match between Juventus and SC Freiburg will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

At what time will the Europa League 2022-23 match Juventus vs SC Freiburg begin?

The match between Juventus and SC Freiburg will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs SC Freiburg match?

Advertisement

Juventus vs SC Freiburg Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs SC Freiburg match?

Juventus vs SC Freiburg match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Juventus vs SC Freiburg Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

SC Freiburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Mark Flekken, Killian Sildillia, Matthias Ginter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein, Lukas Kubler, Lucas Holer, Roland Sallai

Read all the Latest Sports News here