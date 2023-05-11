Juventus vs Sevilla Live Streaming: How to Watch Europa League 2022-23 Semifinal on TV And Online

Juventus have not been able to win a major trophy in European football since their Champions League success back in the 1995-96 season.

The Turin-based side have got a great chance to end their European trophy drought this season. Juventus are now all set to host Sevilla in the first leg of this season’s Europa League semi-finals on Friday. Juventus will head into the game after eliminating Sporting CP in the quarter-finals. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have been unbeaten in their last three matches.

Sevilla, on the other hand, got the better of Manchester United in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League. The Spanish side thrashed Manchester United 3-0 in the second leg of the quarter-final tie.

The six-time Europa League champions Sevilla have lost twice and won only one of their four previous meetings with Juventus. In La Liga, Sevilla currently occupy the 11th spot. In their last match, they got the better of Espanyol 3-2.

When will the Juventus vs Sevilla, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match be played?

The Europa League semi-final match between Juventus and Sevilla will be played on May 12, Friday.

Where will the Juventus vs Sevilla, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match between Juventus and Sevilla will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Juventus vs Sevilla, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match start?

The Europa League semi-final match between Juventus and Sevilla will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Juventus vs Sevilla, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match?

The Europa League semi-final match between Juventus and Sevilla will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Juventus vs Sevilla, Europa League 2022-23 semi-final match on TV?

The Europa League semi-final match between Juventus and Sevilla will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Juventus vs Sevilla?

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

Sevilla predicted starting line-up: Marko Dmitrovic, Jesus Neves, Nemanja Gudlej, Krim Rekik, Alex Telles, Ivan Rakitic, Pepe Gueye, Suso, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gill, Rafa Mir