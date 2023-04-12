Juventus vs Sporting CP Live Streaming For Europa League 2022-23 quarter-final: How to Watch Juventus vs Sporting CP Coverage on TV And Online

Sunday’s Serie A defeat at the hands of Lazio, jolted Juventus’ chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Juventus will now have to explore other options to stay alive in the race for a Champions League berth and in a situation like this the Italian giants would want to make full use of the Europa League. In their next match, the Bianconeri will be up against Sporting CP in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Friday, April 14. The first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals between Juventus and Sporting CP will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Juventus got the better of Freiburg to reach the last-eight stage of the Europa League.

Sporting CP will head into the game after clinching a win in the Portuguese domestic league. Ruben Amorim’s men defeated Premier League giants Arsenal to qualify for this season’s Europa League quarter-finals.

Advertisement

When will the Juventus vs Sporting CP, Europa League 2022-23 match be played?

The Europa League match between Juventus and Sporting CP will be played on April 14, Friday.

Where will the Juventus vs Sporting CP, Europa League 2022-23 match be played?

The Europa League 2022-23 match between Juventus and Sporting CP will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Juventus vs Sporting CP, Europa League 2022-23 match start?

The Europa League match between Juventus and Sporting CP will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Juventus vs Sporting CP, Europa League 2022-23 match?

The Europa League match between Juventus and Sporting CP will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Juventus vs Sporting CP, Europa League 2022-23 match on TV?

Advertisement

The Europa League match between Juventus and Sporting CP will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of Juventus vs Sporting CP?

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic

Sporting CP predicted starting line-up: Antonio Adan, St. Juste, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus, Pedro Goncalves, Hidemasa Morita, Ricardo Esgaio, Trincao, Marcus Edwards, Nuno Santos

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here