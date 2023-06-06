Trends :WTC FinalTrain AccidentAdipurushSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Home » Football » Jyoti Chouhan Becomes First Indian Footballer to Score in a Cup Final in Europe

Jyoti Chouhan Becomes First Indian Footballer to Score in a Cup Final in Europe

Jyoti Chouhan scored for her club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb in the final of the Croatia Women's Cup but her side lost to ZNK Split

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 08:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Jyoti Chouhan at Dinamo Zagreb (AIFF)
Jyoti Chouhan at Dinamo Zagreb (AIFF)

Jyoti Chouhan has made history in women’s football becoming the first female player from India to score a goal in the final of a competition in Europe.

Jyoti scored for her club ZNK Dinamo Zagreb in the final of the Croatia Women’s Cup against ZNK Split on Sunday, according to reports on Monday.

Jyoti, the first Indian player to score a hat-trick in European football, scored the second goal for her team soon after half-time on Sunday as they led 2-1. However, her effort went in vain as midfielder Aida Hadzic scored twice in the 74th and 87th minutes to seal a 3-2 victory for defending champions Split.

Jyoti has had an impressive stint with the Croatian club, scoring a hat-trick against ZNK Agram a few weeks ago.

    • Jyoti, who hails from Sardapur in Madhya Pradesh, is on a year-long contract with ZNK Dinamo Zagreb, the ladies’ side of multiple-time Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, becoming their first overseas recruit before the start of this season.

    Till last year, Jyoti has represented Gokulum Kerala and helped win the Indian Women’s League last season. She and her Gokulum teammate team mate Soumya Guguloth are the first overseas recruits of ZNK Dinamo Zagreb.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 06, 2023, 08:51 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 08:51 IST
