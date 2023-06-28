Kalvin Philips to Manchester United? Reports Say City Flop May Move to Old Trafford

Erik Ten Hag has not been able to make his desired transfers possible this season and is looking for alternatives. Kalvin Phillips is the latest talent who the Red Devils have locked on as they look to strengthen their midfield, despite the Englishman wanting to stay put in Man City. Not being able to sign a single player till now, the Manchester United team is not coming together as they had envisioned.

Manchester United have been in search of a striker, midfielder and defenders. With Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen out of the picture from the striker shortlist and not being able to afford Declan Rice, United are looking at their alternatives to fill up the spots. Chelsea have also rejected Man Utd’s third bid for Mason Mount, who had been offered 55 million pounds. United were also in pursuit of Kim Min-jae but were not able to get the contract through. The talks with the Napoli defender were almost finalised when Bayern Munich was able to swoop the deal.

The talks with Declan Rice have also not been smooth and there is more change of him moving to Manchester City or Arsenal.