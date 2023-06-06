Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Pro League, Signs Three-Year Deal With Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema has reached an agreement with Al Ittihad and is all set to join the Saudi Pro League side as a free agent. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Benzema has already signed all the documents associated with the contract, which will see the former Real Madrid star wearing the Al Ittihad outfit for the next three seasons until the summer of 2025. Although, an option of extending his contract further one year is also there. After activating the one-year extension clause in his contract with Real Madrid, Benzema became free to move on in the summer window. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti seemed “not happy" with Benzema’s farewell but said, “We should respect his (Benzema’s) decision."

Karim Benzema has spent as many as 14 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. Ha has won 25 trophies with Los Blancos which makes him the joint most successful player in the history of the club. Benzema clinched the Ballon d’Or last year following a remarkable season, which saw Madrid winning both the La Liga and the Champions League titles.

The former French international’s final season at the Santiago Bernabeu was mostly hampered by injury issues, which also forced him to miss the Qatar World Cup in December last year. Benzema, however, could start in 33 games across the La Liga and the Champions League, netting 23 goals in total. His final appearance in the Spanish league also became memorable after the 35-year-old striker scored the only goal for his side in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Athletic Club.