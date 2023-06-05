Karim Benzema Scores on Real Madrid Farewell to Earn Athletic Bilbao Draw

Real Madrid’s departing great Karim Benzema struck from the penalty spot to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday as he said goodbye to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema, whom Madrid confirmed would leave this summer earlier in the day, departing after 14 years at the club, rolled his penalty down the middle to level the game, before being substituted to great applause.

The draw ensured Real Madrid would finish above city rivals Atletico Madrid in second place, after Diego Simeone’s side tied 2-2 at Villarreal.

Athletic were the stronger team and only a stunning Thibaut Courtois penalty save to deny Mikel Vesga kept his team level at the break.

Oihan Sancet struck early in the second half to give the visitors the lead but Benzema netted from the spot after a soft penalty was given for a foul on Eder Militao.

It was the 35-year-old’s 354th goal of a sparkling career in the Spanish capital after his 2009 move from Lyon.

Benzema, who has won five Champions League titles and La Liga on four occasions, seems to be set to play in Saudi Arabia, where former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has moved.

Vinicius Junior made his first appearance for Real Madrid since he was racially abused by Valencia fans, causing worldwide anger and support for him.

Madrid captain Benzema was given a warm send-off by his team-mates at the end, throwing him into the air, along with other departing players, including Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard.

“It’s been a pleasure for me to play with (Benzema), he’s an excellent player, a legend," Courtois told Movistar.

“It’s a shame he’s going but he’s earned the right to choose his future."

Osasuna beat Girona 2-1 to climb above Athletic and snatch seventh place — qualification to next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.