Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Gets Married to Former Miss Universe Spain Andrea Martinez

The beautiful ceremony in Marabella had several Premier League players in attendance

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 14:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Andrea Martinez (left) and Kepa Arrizabalaga announced their engagement last year. (Pic Credit: IG/kepaarrizabalaga)
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and former Miss Universe Spain Andrea Martinez tied the knot in a stunning Marbella wedding on Sunday.

Kepa donned a classic tailored navy suit with a white shirt and a navy tie while the bride wore a traditional white wedding dress as the couple shared a kiss after saying their ‘I do’s.’

The goalkeeper had revealed his engagement in September last year.

Arrizabalaga’s former Chelsea teammate Jorginho was in attendance to celebrate the auspicious event.

Several Chelsea stars including Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were also present at the wedding with their respective partners.

Spanish international Alvaro Morata was also spotted among the guests as the Atletico Madrid forward had struck up a healthy bond with the Chelsea goalkeeper during their time together at the London-based club and the national team.

Havertz is expected to move to Arsenal this summer for a rumoured transfer fee of £65 million.

If the transfer move does take place, he shall be reunited with his former Chelsea teammate Jorginho.

Mateo Kovacic, on the other hand, is expected to move to Manchester City next season. The Croatian midfielder will reportedly join the European champions for a deal worth around £30 million.

Arrizabalaga signed a seven-year contract during his transfer to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018. The Spanish custodian went on to win the Europa League, Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup with the Blues.

It has been understood that after the wedding celebrations, the newly wed couple is expected to return to Cobham as the goalkeeper has confirmed his wish of staying at Chelsea.

Arrizabalaga has also highlighted that he wants to convince the fans that he can be Chelsea’s ‘long-term number one’ goalkeeper.

Since the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has been in a state of complete disarray.

Under Tuchel Chelsea had won the Champions League in 2021. However, the club decided to part ways with the German coach in 2022.

    • Graham Potter was seen as the ideal replacement as the club signed a five-year deal with the English coach but seven months into the contract, he was relieved of his duties.

    The club recently reached a two-year contract agreement with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine is set to assume the role of Head Coach from the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.

