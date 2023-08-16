Kerala Blasters Set to Travel to UAE for Pre-season Tour

Kerala Blasters will travel to the UAE next month for the final leg of their pre-season preparations and will take part in an eleven-day training camp between 5th September - 16th September 2023.

The tour will act as an opportunity for KBFC players to bond and for the management to assess the depth of the squad as Kerala Blasters will also play three friendly games against UAE Pro League Clubs.

First up for KBFC is a match against Al Wasl F.C. on September 9th at Zabeel Stadium. The Club’s second bout is against Sharjah Football Club on September 12th at Sharjah Football Stadium . In the final match of the tour, Blasters will face last year Pro League Champions Shabab Al-Ahli on September 15th at Shabab Al Ahli Stadium Al Awir Dubai.

With a large community of KBFC fans residing within the Middle East, the tour also works as a fan outreach opportunity for the club to connect with a passionate chunk of the fanbase living outside India, while also giving fans a chance to see their favourite team play up close.

“Our longstanding objective has been the growth of football, and we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Kerala Blasters Football Club. We’re excited to host their pre-season event. This marks a new chapter for Indo-Arab football, featuring top-notch clubs, training, and a global fanbase. Cheers to Hala Blasters 2023, 2nd Edition.We also want to express our gratitude to KOMAKO power, our title sponsor, and extend heartfelt thanks to Mr. Supiyan Assinar, Chairman of KOMAKO group, as well as Mr. Faisal Punnakkadan, CEO of Green Harvest Investments, for their valuable support." said Mr. Hassan Ali Ibrahim Al Balooshi, Chairman, H16 Sports.