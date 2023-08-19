Kevin De Bruyne Says 'Ready to Heal My Body and Get Back' After Surgery for Hamstring Injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has had surgery following the hamstring injury he suffered at Burnley on the opening day of the Premier League season.

The Belgian international came off after 36 minutes of the champions’ 3-0 win at promoted Burnley a week ago and City said he could be out for up to four months.

However, on Friday De Bruyne was upbeat about his recovery.

“The news after the Burnley game was a really big blow for me physically and mentally. Now the surgery is done I’m ready to heal my body and get back to work soon," he said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

De Bruyne, who was sidelined for City’s UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla in Athens on Wednesday, has also limped off in City’s Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in June.

City manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday that the 32-year-old midfielder had suffered a relapse of the same injury.

“It’s serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

“(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months."

Asked if De Bruyne’s injury occurred because he was rushed back into action before he was ready, Guardiola said: “We could say ‘don’t play’ but this injury could happen later.

“Before I took the decision I spoke to the doctor, the physio and him. He said he felt good.

“We will see (about signing a replacement for De Bruyne). After what happened we will see the possibilities."

The English champions have been linked with a move for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, but Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether they will now be forced into the transfer market for an attacking midfielder.

He still has the likes of Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez to call upon to deputise, but said De Bruyne’s skill set is “irreplaceable".

“Kevin has specific qualities. To lose it for a long time is really tough for us.

“At the same time we have to look forward. The skills for Kevin is irreplaceable but we have players with different talent."

De Bruyne joins a list of high-profile players to go down early in the new campaign.

Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku had to undergo knee surgery on an injury picked up on a poor pitch during a pre-season friendly in Chicago.