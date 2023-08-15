Kevin de Bruyne Sidelined for 4 Months With Hamstring Injury Confirms Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have suffered a huge blow as their talismanic captain Kevin de Bruyne is set to be sidelined for up to four months after the Belgian picked up a hamstring injury during City’s opening Premier League game against Burnley.

City won the match by 3-0 to kickstart their bid for a fourth successive Premier League campaign but De Bruyne, who recently returned from an injury, suffered a massive blow as he lasted just 36 minutes.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that De Bruyne will be sidelined for a few months and the club will next decide whether the player should undergo surgery or not.

Guardiola’s confirmed the development ahead of City’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Sevilla.

De Bruyne also limped off during the Champions League final in June and Guardiola confirmed the midfielder had suffered a recurrence of the same injury.

“It’s serious. We have to decide surgery or no surgery but he will be out for a few months," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

“(A decision on surgery will be taken) in the next few days. It will be three or four months."

The blow comes after City lost two of their key players who played a massive role in their treble win last season as Ilkay Gundogan left the club to join FC Barcelona on a free transfer whereas Riyad Mahrez joined Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli.

Speaking about De Bruyne’s absence, Guardiola insisted how big a loss the Belgian will be.