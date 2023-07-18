Kim Min-Jae Officially Unveiled As Bayern Munich's Newest Signing

South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae was officially introduced as a Bayern Munich player following a 50 million euro fee paid to Napoli.

Kim was a high-priority target for clubs galore, especially Manchester United who were on the lookout for another anchor on defense.

Kim has signed a five-year deal with the Bavarians which will keep him at the Allianz Arena till 2028.

The South Korean joined Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce and was the stalwart anchor on defense which helped the Italian side clinch the Serie A title with ease. He was expected to replace Kalidou Koulibaly and has looked like one of the bargains of the decade.

Bought for only €18m, the Korean centre-back won Player of the Month honours to start the season, causing Napoli fans quickly forget about Koulibaly’s exit. Strong, aggressive and deceptively fast; Kim’s play was perfect this season for a Luciano Spalletti defensive line that likes to play high up the pitch. His recovery speed meant that it was a near-impossible task for a striker to make a run in behind him.

One of Napoli’s star performers en route to the club winning their first Serie A title in 33 years, Kim made 35 league appearances in 2022/23, as well as a further nine during their run to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Bayern will once again aim to reach for the stars and reclaim their European throne this coming season, as the combination of De Ligt and Min-Jae will be feared by anyone who faces them.