Kim Min-jae's Entourage Denies Reports of a Possible Move to Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing star Napoli player Kim Min-jae. Some reports even indicate that the Premier League giants have discussed a potential transfer with Min-jae on a personal level. However, a member of the Napoli defender’s entourage has now dismissed all reports which claim that the South Korean is close to moving to Old Trafford. While speaking to Star News Korea, Min-jae’s agent categorically denied that the 26-year-old will move to Manchester United in the summer and revealed that he was only focused on seeing out this campaign, reported Football Italia. He said, “It is not true that a deal has been done with Manchester United. Kim is concentrated on seeing out the season, besides which we still don’t know which English clubs will qualify for the Champions League next term."

The agent further admitted that United were interested in signing in Min-jae even before the South Korean defender had joined Napoli.

He added, “There is no rush for the future. United were interested in him when he was still in China, but we only ever chatted about that. I repeat, there has been no concrete contact. In any case he has to enrol for military service in June."

Kim Min-jae has played a pivotal role for Napoli as the Italian club won their third Serie A title this season. Besides, he was in scintillating form for South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. Kim Min-jae had joined Napoli last summer in a £17m deal from Fenerbahce and Napoli will be desperate to keep hold of the defender. But a release clause in the Napoli centre-back’s contract essentially means that the club is powerless to stop him leaving in the next transfer window.

Min-jae has a £51m release clause which will be active for a two-week period in July.

It looks like Manchester United might be willing to make a lucrative offer to beat the competition and sign Min-jae next season. It is worth noting that Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are set to leave Old Trafford and Harry Maguire has been sidelined by Erik ten Hag. So, Min-jae’s arrival makes sense for the Red Devils.