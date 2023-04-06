Breaking News
KNVB Cup: Ajax's 2-1 Semifinal Win Over Feyenoord Marred by Fans Violence

Blood poured from the top of Davy Klaassen’s head after an object thrown from the crowd struck the head of the Ajax midfielder, which happened early in the second half, and the game was paused as both sets of players walked off the field. Klaassen had scored the second goal for Ajax, which won the game 2-1 and will face PSV Eindhoven in the final

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 09:49 IST

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Ajax vs Feyenoord (Twitter)
Ajax vs Feyenoord (Twitter)

A match between Feyenoord and Ajax in the Dutch Cup semifinals was briefly paused on Wednesday after an object thrown from the crowd struck the head of Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen.

Blood poured from the top of Klaassen’s head after the incident, which happened early in the second half, and both sets of players walked off the field.

They came back on a few minutes later and the game resumed.

Klaassen scored the second goal for Ajax, which won the game 2-1 and will face PSV Eindhoven in the final. He was substituted shortly after the match got back underway.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Amsterdam-based side in the 14th minute before Feyenoord levelled through Santiago Gimenez in first-half injury time.

Dutch police said on Twitter that they arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of throwing the object onto the field that hit Klaassen.

Ajax player Kenneth Taylor was shown a red card in second-half stoppage time as John Heitinga’s men earned a spot in the summit clash against PSV, after Eindhoven earned a 2-1 win over Spakenburg thanks to strikes from Erick Gutierrez and Patrick van Aanholt.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

