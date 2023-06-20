'I Think I Fit Those Criteria': Kylian Mbappe Backs Himself to Win Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain star forward Kylian Mbappe feels that has done enough to win Ballon d’Or this season. Mbappe, who is touted as the next big thing in world football, had another good individual season for PSG and his national team France. However, he only won the Ligue 1 title last season as PSG failed to get past the round of 16 hurdle in the Champions League, while despite Mbappe’s hat-trick, France lost the World Cup Final last year to Argentina in the penalty shootout.

Mbappe suggested that with the new criteria, he has done well to win the Ballon d’Or this season.

“The Ballon d’Or? It’s always difficult to talk about an individual trophy, because you have to put yourself forward. It’s something that doesn’t necessarily go down well with the general public. Do I deserve the Ballon d’Or? With the new criteria, what counts? Catching the eye, scoring goals and making an impact? I think I fit those criteria. I’d say yes, but it’s the people who vote and I’m always optimistic," Mbappe told TFI.

Meanwhile, talking about takeaways from the last season, Mbappe talked about the World Cup in Qatar and said he would have swapped his hat-trick with an own goal if it helped France to win the title.

“What can I take away from this season with the French national team? The World Cup, of course. It was special at that time of year. It was a defining moment for everyone. I would have swapped my three goals in the final for an own goal and a victory. We’re competitors, history is for the people who tell it. We want to write it. It was difficult to go past the cup without lifting it," he added.