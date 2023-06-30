Kylian Mbappe Could Move to Manchester United in Summer Transfer: Report

World Cup-winning striker Kylian Mbappe is on the radar of several Premier League sides. A report published by The Sun claims that Manchester United would also be one of the potential suitors of Mbappe. The article, at the same time, suggests that Manchester United’s ongoing takeover process can very much hamper Mbappe’s potential summer transfer. According to the outlet, Liverpool have been in the hunt for Mbappe for a long time but the Reds are expected to pull back on the French superstar due to the assumed transfer price. Teams are expected to come up with an offer of more than £250m to stand any chance of acquiring the services of the 24-year-old.

Kylian Mbappe’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in June 2024. The PSG team management would reportedly not want Mbappe to run down his contract. Instead, The Sun reports that, PSG have informed Mbappe that he would be sold this summer unless the prolific goal scorer decides to renew his contract with Les Parisiens. Mbappe had reportedly told PSG team management that he will leave the club when his contract will come to an end next year. The decision, quite understandably, surprised PSG officials who wanted to keep Mbappe in the side.