'I Didn’t Ask to Leave PSG or to Join Real Madrid': Kylian Mbappe Amidst Transfer Links With Los Blancos

French football star Kylian Mbappe has dropped a bombshell on Paris Saint-Germain by announcing that he will not extend his contract at the club which will end after the 2024 season. Several reports suggested that PSG’s camp was shocked after Mbappe’s statement as they have planned their project with the Frenchman as the lead. He was also named the vice-captain of the side last season despite the senior players in the squad.

Mbappe has been linked with Real Madrid for the past few seasons and once again the rumours are rife that the Spanish giants will target the 23-year-old in the ongoing transfer window after his recent statement.

While the Frenchman has said that he has not asked to leave PSG or expressed any intentions to the club about a move to Real Madrid.

“I didn’t ask to leave PSG or to join Real Madrid. I just told the club that I won’t activate the option to extend the contract until June 2025".

“We never discussed new deal with PSG but I’m happy to stay here next season", told Gazzetta dello Sport.

On Tuesday, Mbappe slammed the report which suggested that he wants to join Real Madrid. He took to Twitter to hit back at the report.

“LIES… At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy," he tweeted.

According to sources with knowledge of the discussions, PSG do not intend to let Mbappe leave for nothing and were surprised that the letter was leaked.