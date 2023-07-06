Kylian Mbappe Seen Partying With Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Other Global Celebrities

French football star Kylian Mbappe was recently spotted with some of the biggest global celebrities. On July 4, Mbappe was seen at a white-themed party, hosted by popular American businessman Michael Rubin at his $50 million mansion in Bridgehampton. Rubin is the CEO of the world’s leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics. The party was hosted to celebrate the 247th day of American Independence. The gathering was buzzing with popular figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z, Ben Affleck and Kendall Jenner. More than 350 celebrities reportedly attended the party.

Kylian Mbappe decided to have an extravaganza ahead of the next season. The host decided to welcome the World Cup winner onboard. American football star and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady also snapped a picture with the French superstar. Mbappe had a picture with basketball’s finest James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid.

Kylian Mbappe recently announced that he will not be extending his current contract with his side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Mbappe’s shocking decision is believed to be a result of multiple failures to win the much-coveted Champions League title. The closest PSG got to the famed European trophy was in the final of UCL 2020, where they lost 1-0 to a solid Bayern Munich. Mbappe, however, continued to carry forward his brilliant run scoring 212 goals in 260 games for the French giants.

A Spanish musician and DJ named Mariio recently commented on Kylian Mbappe’s Instagram post with Jay-Z saying, “Corazon blanco? WELCOME TO MADRID”. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had already addressed the fans stating that the Spanish club is not chasing Mbappe at the moment as they recently completed the signing of England sensation Jude Bellingham from Dortmund for €103 million.